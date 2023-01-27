An image from surveillance video released by Atlanta Police in connection with the shooting death of 13-year-old DeShon Deubose.

The Atlanta Police Department has released surveillance videos and cellphone clips of four people wanted in connection with the shooting death of 13-year-old DeShon DuBose outside a southwest Atlanta skating rink on Jan. 21.

A cellphone video shows a group of youths fighting just before the shooting and then four individuals – including one brandishing a handgun – are seen on surveillance running from the scene.

APD is asking the public’s help in identifying the four people shown in the video above.

DeShon DuBose

DeShon, a student at Drew Charter School, died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained outside the Cascade Skating Rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.