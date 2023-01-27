The mayor of Brookhaven may stay longer in office and collect a higher salary, if the city’s charter review passes muster.

These issues, along with changing the homestead exemption valuation freeze, were discussed at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting.

Resolutions on mayoral term limits – which could bump up to three terms or 12 years – and a review of the homestead exemption valuation are moving forward to the Georgia legislature.

The city is pursuing a change in the homestead exemption valuation because it needs more money to continue providing services to residents.

“The city’s operations are starting to move us to a place of unsustainability. Those of us on the commission, as well as people who choose to live here, value our quality of life and the amenities that the city provides to our families,” Charter Review Commission Chair Jennifer Owens said.

The Charter Review Commission had considered two options – to raise the millage rate, which would affect all homeowners in the city of Brookhaven, or to eliminate the homestead exemption valuation freeze, affecting about 13% of parcels in the city.

Mayor Pro Tempore Linley Jones said she’d support a different solution.

“I’d like the city to work hard to get our commercial properties appropriately evaluated and appropriately taxed, and then we could see what shortfall we might have,” Jones said.

“In the current fiscal year, we are already looking to reserve funds to fill budget gaps because of this structural revenue issue,” Owens said. “I’m not sure that that’s the short term fix that’s going to allow the city to operate without relying on reserves.”

Councilmember John Funny added: “Dipping into reserves year after year is not sustainable.”

The Georgia Legislature must approve the amendment with a two-thirds vote. If it passes, residents of Brookhaven will vote on a referendum to amend the charter.

City Council voted unanimously to approve a diversity, equity and inclusion resolution and to evaluate the salary of the mayor and city council members. The resolutions will come back for two public reads and a vote by City Council.