Centennial Olympic Park to host international track and field event, adidas Atlanta City Games

Olympic medalist Noah Lyles will participate in the adidas Atlanta City Games. Credit: Photo provided by Atlanta Track Club

Centennial Olympic Park will be the home of the first-ever adidas Atlanta City Games on May 6.

The inaugural track and field event — announced by meet organizers Atlanta Track Club and Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc — will feature numerous professional athletes as they face off in various competitions.

Among the athletes planning on competing in the event is Noah Lyles, who is a highly-decorated athlete, having won three world championships and an Olympic bronze medal.

Lyles was recently in Downtown Atlanta to announce his intention to participate in the upcoming meet.

“We have a lot of track meets that are popular for track and field fans, but we need to go to where the people are. Atlanta is going to be a great place to do that,” said Lyles. “If the weather is good and the track is hot, maybe we will go after a world record in the 150m.”

Among the races that the adidas Atlanta City Games will be featuring include the 100m, 150m, 100m hurdles and 110m hurdles. In addition, the event will also host a pole vault competition and a 600m road race.

Along with the professional athletes in-attendance, the public will also get the chance to compete as well.

The inaugural adidas Running City Mile — which will take place at the May event — is a running competition that is open to the public and will be run in waves and are separated by age group. The final wave will involve a race between the professional runners.

“Atlanta is not just Running City USA. It is a city with a deep, historic connection to track and field,” said Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah. “It is the home of Olympic gold medalists including Edwin Moses, Gail Devers, and Dwight Phillips and the scene of some of the most memorable performances in the history of the sport.”

The track and field meet will be free for all fans to spectate. Additionally, there will be a live stream of the event that will be broadcast on the adidas YouTube channel.

Registration for the adidas Running City Mile can be found here. Both in-person and virtual options are available.