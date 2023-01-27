On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 109 (and counting) underground dining events with 67 ITP and 42 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Highlights
- Hot-Dog-A-Palooza: There is no shortage of creative if not gourmet hot dogs this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, you will find @jackalopeatl at @boggssocial in the West End with epic ma po chili dogs; @godtohatl is at @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale estates with his heavy metal dogs; and for late night, @screamin_weenies_eav and @peppershotdogs have their special dogs at @holidaybaratl and @bansheelatenight.
- Tamale-Palooza: on Friday, @familysfavorite is at @independent_distilling for their vegan tamale lovefest.
- Atlanta Infused Ramen: @senpainoodlesupply is at @outrunbrewingco in Stone Mountain with localized ramen.
- Secret Pint Residency Continues: Way out in John’s Creek, @secretpintbbq with their new school GA BBQ and sausages is at @bowlshi for this Saturday; next Saturday is the last day of the residency.
- Barangay Back Outchea: Barangay is out here again with his Filipino BBQ; first on Saturday at @decaturlny (more info below) with cherrywood smoked inihaw na baboy and then Sunday at @roundtripbeer with bisayang karnitas tacos & loaded sisig fries
- Mushroom Farmer’s Market: All weekend at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates, @justinlacalamita has a great looking fresh vege and sandwich menu; and on Sunday, he’s offering to cook up any mushrooms purchased at the mushroom farmer’s market happening there.
Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals
- Support the Decatur LNY: Don’t let any of the craziness from last weekend hold you back….On Saturday, support the chefs and vendors at the @decaturlny Lunar New Year Festival at Legacy Park. Lots of chefs will be crafting dishes, including @adobo.atl with a killer slammin’ spam n’ egg sandwich. Be sure to purchase tickets before you go.
- Cluck, Cluck, Booze: @localthree now has sandwich specials every Friday. This week, they’re kicking off with a crispy chicken sandwich topped with shredded BBQ chicken thigh, pepperjack, pickled red onion, and sweet & sour mayo.
- How Crispy Birthday: On Friday 6-8PM, @howcrispy is serving up their special sammy from their pre-Summerhill pop-up days: Nona’s Delight with Nona’s secret recipe fried thigh with @glidepizza red sauce and mozzarella on a crusty hoagie roll.
- Fox Bros B’Fast Tacos: @foxbrosbarbqwest has a breakfast taco pop-up this Saturday morning.
- Pierogis & Football: For football snacking or really any other reason, @bravewojtek continues to sell pierogis for pick up until he finds another residency. Be sure to order ahead
- The Plate Sale Fundraising Dinner: For Friday and Saturday, only a few seats left for dinner at @kinship_atl in VaHi from our friends from @theplatesale who continue their brick & mortar fundraising. Expect creations with ingredients from local Georgia farmers and purveyors as well as special ingredients from Kinship..
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Buckhead: Local Three Friday Night Special
4:00pm | Local Three
Avondale Estates: Justin LaCalamita (comfort food)
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Decatur: Family’s Favorite Foods (vegan) Tamalepooza
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Independent Distilling Company
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Stone Mountain: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)
5:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company
Virginia Highland: The Plate Sale (eclectic)
6:00pm – 8:30pm | Kinship Butcher & Sundry
EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)
11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee
11:00pm – 2:00am | Holiday Bar
SATURDAY
Westside: Fox Bros. Breakfast Tacos Special
9:00am – 11:00am | Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Westside
John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi
Decatur: Lunar New Year Celebration with Lots of Chefs
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Legacy Park
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Virginia Highland: The Plate Sale (eclectic)
6:00pm – 8:30pm | Kinship Butcher & Sundry
EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)
11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee
11:00pm – 2:00am | Holiday Bar
SUNDAY
Underwood Hills: Barangay | ATL (Filipino)
All day | Round Trip Brewing Company
Avondale Estates: Justin LaCalamita (comfort food)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer