Jackalope at Boggs on the West End offers up just one of many options for hot dogs this weekend with this ma po chili dog

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 109 (and counting) underground dining events with 67 ITP and 42 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Highlights

  • Barangay Back Outchea: Barangay is out here again with his Filipino BBQ; first on Saturday at @decaturlny (more info below) with cherrywood smoked inihaw na baboy and then Sunday at @roundtripbeer with bisayang karnitas tacos & loaded sisig fries 
  • Mushroom Farmer’s Market: All weekend at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates, @justinlacalamita has a great looking fresh vege and sandwich menu; and on Sunday, he’s offering to cook up any mushrooms purchased at the mushroom farmer’s market happening there. 

Pre-Order, Special and Ticketed Meals

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Buckhead: Local Three Friday Night Special

4:00pm | Local Three

Avondale Estates: Justin LaCalamita (comfort food)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur: Family’s Favorite Foods (vegan) Tamalepooza

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Independent Distilling Company

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Stone Mountain: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:00pm | Outrun Brewing Company

Virginia Highland: The Plate Sale (eclectic)

6:00pm – 8:30pm | Kinship Butcher & Sundry

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee

Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am | Holiday Bar

SATURDAY

Westside: Fox Bros. Breakfast Tacos Special

9:00am – 11:00am | Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Westside

John’s Creek: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Bowl Shi

Decatur: Lunar New Year Celebration with Lots of Chefs

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Legacy Park

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Avondale Estates: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

5:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Virginia Highland: The Plate Sale (eclectic)

6:00pm – 8:30pm | Kinship Butcher & Sundry

EAV: Screamin’ Weenies (hot dogs)

11:00pm – 2:00am | Banshee

Westside: Pepper’s Hotdogs

11:00pm – 2:00am | Holiday Bar

SUNDAY

Underwood Hills: Barangay | ATL (Filipino)

All day | Round Trip Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: Justin LaCalamita (comfort food)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.