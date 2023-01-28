(L-R): Act3 Veteran and Board Member Lauren Tully plays Aunt March and Kayla Perry, who is making her Act3 debut, plays Jo March. Credit: Supplied photo.

The life and love story of the four March sisters will play out across Act3 Productions’ stage in Sandy Springs this February.

Little Women, the coming of age musical by American novelist Louisa May Alcott will run from Feb. 17 to March 5 at Act3 Playhouse.

“I believe the play’s message of maintaining hope and finding joy in family and the small, everyday moments is ideal for our time,” said Act3 artistic director Zachary Stutts.

The musical tells the story of the four March sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy, and their mother, Marmee, as they navigate life and love in Concord, Mass. during the Civil War.

“After what we’ve all been through the past few years, I think audiences will strongly relate to the story of how the March family draws strength from each other as they face the anxiety and uncertainty of wartime and the absence of Mr. March,” said Stutts. “Their situation parallels many of the challenges we all faced as the pandemic disrupted our lives.”

The musical features lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, book by Allan Knee and music by Jason Howland.

The production’s cast includes both veteran actors, and actors making their Act3 debuts. Veteran cast members include:

Lauren Tully as Aunt March

John Jenkins as Laurie Laurence

Michael Rostek as professor Bhaer

Alex Lopez as a male swing dancer

Cast members making their Act3 debut performance include:

Kayla Perry as Jo March

Lizzy Stone as Meg March

Katie Jennison as Beth March

Ellie Schwartz as Amy March

Crystal James as Marmee March

Samuel Bradford as John Brooke

Brian Gustin as Mr. Laurence

Olivia Schaperjohn as Mrs. Kirk and a female swing dancer

The play is suitable for all ages. Showtimes will vary. Tickets range from $22 to $32 for general admission and $28 to $37 for reserved seating.

The Act3 Playhouse is located at 6285-R Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. For more information, showtimes or to purchase tickets, click here.