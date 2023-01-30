The DeKalb County Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with a special showcase of African American performances and visual arts.

“As the library, we are committed to celebrating Black history all year round, and for Black History Month we are placing a spotlight on the arts and reading with a selection of special programs,” said Alison Weissinger, director of the DeKalb County Public Library, in a press release.

For the month of February, the library will feature a special selection of programs, films and educational sessions for people of all ages.

On Feb. 25, the library, in partnership with DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson, will present a special screening of the film, Bo Legs: Marvin Arrington, Sr., An Atlanta Story. The film tells the story of one of Atlanta’s most significant political leaders, yet one of its least recognized.

Programs are free and open to the public. Additional highlights include:

Feb. 11: African Beats: Titilayo Dance Company from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Celebrate West African culture and heritage through the rhythmic performance of drums, songs, stories and dance.

African Beats: Titilayo Dance Company from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Celebrate West African culture and heritage through the rhythmic performance of drums, songs, stories and dance. Feb. 18: Breaking Ground at 11 a.m. until noon at Northlake-Barbara Loar Library. Breaking Ground is a one-man family show presented by Jerry G. White that incorporates theater, music, percussion and singing into a vibrant, interactive and educational performance about five African American men who had to break down barriers to achieve greatness.

Breaking Ground at 11 a.m. until noon at Northlake-Barbara Loar Library. Breaking Ground is a one-man family show presented by Jerry G. White that incorporates theater, music, percussion and singing into a vibrant, interactive and educational performance about five African American men who had to break down barriers to achieve greatness. Month of February: Art Exhibit: The Paintings of Calvin Couther will be on display at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library. Couther’s watercolor and acrylic paintings reflect African American history, community and hope from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s.

“We invite everyone to come to the library or enjoy a virtual program from home,” said Weissinger.

Some events require registration. To see the full list of events, program details and registration information, click here.