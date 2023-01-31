Weds., Feb 1
🎸 Sheila E. and The E-Train @ City Winery
Thurs., Feb. 2
🤣 Pete Holmes @ Variety Playhouse
Fri., Feb. 3
🎸 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band @ State Farm Arena
🎺 Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ The Eastern (Also Sat. & Sun.)
🕺 HIGH Frequency Friday @ High Museum of Art
🎺 Black Opry Review @ Roswell Cultural Arts Center
Sat., Feb. 4
🎸 Danielle Ponder @ Center Stage (pictured)
🎺 Arrested Development, Cowboy Mouth, and Cracker @ Buckhead Theatre
🤠 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
🥁 HBCU Battle of the Bands @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sun., Feb. 5
🎤 Michael Feinstein @ City Springs
🎸 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams @ Eddie’s Attic
🥁 The Wailin’ Jennys @ City Winery (two shows)
Mon., Feb. 6
🌰 Squirrel Nut Zippers @ City Winery (two shows)
Tues., Feb 7
🤠 Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen @ State Farm Arena
🎷 Tuesday Night Live @ The James Room
TUNE IN
🎙️ Don’t miss Sammie with culture writer Mike Jordan every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they preview the top events in town on WABE.