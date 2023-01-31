Weds., Feb 1

🎸 Sheila E. and The E-Train @ City Winery

Thurs., Feb. 2

🤣 Pete Holmes @ Variety Playhouse

Fri., Feb. 3

🎸 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band @ State Farm Arena

🎺 Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ The Eastern (Also Sat. & Sun.)

🕺 HIGH Frequency Friday @ High Museum of Art

🎺 Black Opry Review @ Roswell Cultural Arts Center

Sat., Feb. 4

🎸 Danielle Ponder @ Center Stage (pictured)

🎺 Arrested Development, Cowboy Mouth, and Cracker @ Buckhead Theatre

🤠 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

🥁 HBCU Battle of the Bands @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sun., Feb. 5

🎤 Michael Feinstein @ City Springs

🎸 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams @ Eddie’s Attic

🥁 The Wailin’ Jennys @ City Winery (two shows)

Mon., Feb. 6

🌰 Squirrel Nut Zippers @ City Winery (two shows)

Tues., Feb 7

🤠 Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen @ State Farm Arena

🎷 Tuesday Night Live @ The James Room

TUNE IN

🎙️ Don’t miss Sammie with culture writer Mike Jordan every Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they preview the top events in town on WABE.