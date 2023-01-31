Shannon Morris

The Spruill Center for the Arts has hired Shannon Morris as its new gallery director after an extensive nationwide search. She replaces longtime gallery director Jennifer Price, who resigned last December.

Morris, who will officially start in May, is currently a lecturer and the gallery director at the Mary S. Byrd Gallery of Art in Augusta, Ga., She has a bachelor’s degree in arts history from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree from Savannah College of Art and Design.

Spruill CEO Alan Mothner said he is excited about Morris’s experience and the potential to grow the gallery program through her extensive contacts with the arts community.

“We cannot wait to welcome Shannon to Spruill in May. Her previous experiences and vast network of artists align perfectly with our strategic goals for helping the Spruill Gallery to become a focal point for the arts in the Perimeter and metro Atlanta areas,” Mothner said. “We are looking forward to the conversations engendered from her exhibits and to making the gallery accessible as a home to cultural and social connections.”

Though Morris will officially take the reins this spring, she will direct the opening of the Pink Pop Up exhibit on March 30 with Pantone’s 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta, as its inspiration.

“We want to do something that is unexpected but fun and uniting through color seemed to be a great way to express that,” Morris said. “This is an exciting way to start off.”

Although not a trained artist, Morris said she believes her skill set lies in helping artists’ visions come to fruition.

“I like to interpret the artist’s vision and using my imagination and connections to bring it to life,” Morris said. “I am also excited to connect with corporations in the area to help grow those relationships.”

Spruill Center, which has been in existence since 1977, has an education center on Chamblee Dunwoody Road that offers classes in ceramics, decorative arts, drawing, jewelry, sculpture, woodworking, blacksmithing, pottery and photography. The center also operates a gallery on Ashford Dunwoody Road that hosts four to six exhibitions a year, including an annual artist market during the holiday season.