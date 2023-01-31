“Dinner With A View” starts in Piedmont Park on March 2.

A pop-up outdoor dining experience is headed to Piedmont Park this March.

Starting March 2, “Dinner With A View” will set up in Piedmont Park to offer diners culinary excellence paired with a view to die for.

“We couldn’t think of a better city to set up in than the inspiring cultural melting pot that is Atlanta, just in time for the beautiful spring season,” said Ryan Rearden, partner of Dinner With A View Atlanta and founder and CEO of Graé Hospitality Group, in a press release. “We are proud to offer something truly original to Atlantans with our fully immersive event that excites the senses with its unique environment-enhancing domes and incredible dining experience.”



The pop-up dining event will be located within the Promenade at Piedmont Park near the Atlanta Botanical Garden. According to the release, the experience will allow diners to eat in one of 33 private, climate-controlled, clear frameless domes, enjoying views of the park and Atlanta’s skyline during the meal.

Andy Merritt-Carter, Graé Hospitality Group’s award-winning executive chef, will provide a three-course meal. Diners will have the opportunity to choose from four categories; beef, chicken, fish, or vegan. Guests will also be able to purchase drinks.

“Dinner With A View” starts on March 2 and runs through April 2, and offers seatings from Wednesday to Sunday. Information about pricing, reservations, and more can be found online.