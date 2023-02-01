CAP & ADID are hosting their Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration on February 14th at the Georgia Aquarium. Tickets are available at AtlantaDowntown.com/Annual-Meeting2023.

As a recognition of the collaborative nature of their work, CAP/ADID created the Dan & Tally Sweat Award to honor changemakers that have gone above and beyond the scope of their positions in the community. Two more awards were created soon after to spotlight remarkable leadership and economic impact in Downtown Atlanta.

It’s of critical importance to honor those who are doing the work, who undoubtedly love the work, and who exemplify civic pride and enthusiasm. Ultimately, people like the award winners are the key to unlocking Atlanta’s potential.

In the words of ADID/CAP President A.J. Robinson, “I firmly believe that’s what sets Downtown apart. We can be huge in scale, with towering skyscrapers, stadiums, and enormous mixed-use complexes, but at the proverbial end of the day, it’s all about the people.”

Dan & Tally Sweat Award: Designed to honor former CAP President Dan Sweat’s legacy and accomplishments, this award was renamed in 2020 to also acknowledge the accomplishments of Tally Sweat, and is given to those who have become quiet, effective leaders beyond the scope of their positions in the community. Each year, CAP selects an individual who, like the Sweats, demonstrates true leadership and advocates for “doing the right thing” for Downtown.

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank is co-founder of The Home Depot, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United FC, and PGA Tour Superstores, and head of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. Yet Blank’s influence goes beyond these already large, recognizable organizations; through the AMB Family Foundation, Blank has also made his name synonymous with giving and bettering his community. Among these include significant support for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, establishing the Arthur Blank Family YMCA, and generous donations to the Westside Future Fund and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Warner Bros. Discovery Community Leadership Award: This award, established in 2003, was designed to recognize those in the community who, as individual private citizens, step forward and do good work on Downtown’s behalf. Recipients of this award are rarely acknowledged in the corporate and organizational leadership world.

Sally Flocks

Sally Flocks founded the volunteer-run nonprofit Pedestrians Educating Drivers on Safety (PEDS) in 1996. The scope of PEDS quickly expanded from simply educating drivers to going to the source of many of the issues: the way the roads are built. It was not only drivers needing education but also city planners and engineers. Flocks became what she calls “a self-trained engineer or planner,” organizing training workshops for transportation professionals through PEDS.

Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award: Created in 2008 and renamed in 2016 to honor Bernie Marcus for his contributions to Downtown, the Marcus Downtown Economic Impact Award recognizes an individual, company, or project that has stimulated revitalization efforts that strengthen and advance Downtown at large.

The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs is a business generator organization, focusing on providing Black-owned businesses with the support to succeed and grow. In their new facility, RICE offers meeting, office, and innovation spaces, as well as opportunities for education, networking, and mentoring. Their goal is to develop Black entrepreneurs and create a strong, supportive business community anchored in Downtown.

This story first appeared in the February 2023 issue of Atlanta Intown.