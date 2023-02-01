Ashley Johnson

Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber Women’s Business Network will feature Ashley Johnson, the owner of TURN Studio, at its next luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Johnson uses her TURNing Point Talks to help clients achieve a healthy lifestyle through exercise and inspiration, and she has given thousands of talks in the four years since she opened her business. She works to inspire an individual or a team stand out and be successful.

The luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Elavon, 2 Concourse Pkwy NE, Suite 800, in Sandy Springs.

Registration closes at 10 a.m. on Feb. 6. Register online. No walk-ins will be allowed and no refunds are permitted for no-shows or cancellations. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.

The Women’s Business Network provides a forum for women in business to form relationships with their peers, provide an educational platform, give back to the community and be a source for professional women to be mentored. It focuses on networking, community, education and mentorship. Contact Lena Liebrecht at lena@sandysprings.org for information.