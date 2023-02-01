Quavion Black Teneldric Boykins Kenneth Laster Marcus Carter

Police have identified the four teenagers who were arrested Jan. 26 after allegedly breaking into dozens of vehicles at a hospital and apartment complex in Dunwoody. All face multiple felony charges, including theft, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, stolen firearms, and burglary tools.

A fifth juvenile who was not identified also faces multiple charges.

The suspects are Teneldric Boykins of Norcross, Ga., Kenneth Laster of Conyers, Ga., Marcus Carter of Atlanta, Ga. and Quavion Black of Stockbridge, Ga. The five were apprehended after a police chase that involved Dunwoody and Brookhaven agencies.

According to a police report released by Dunwoody Sgt. Michael Cheek, officers responded after someone reported a crime in progress at Sterling Apartments at 2300 Peachford Road. After canvassing the area, the suspects were found in the parking lot at Peachford Hospital, 2151 Peachford Road.

A stolen vehicle allegedly being driven by the suspects was located, and the suspects were discovered hiding at the Public Storage facility nearby. Four were apprehended, and a fifth was subdued after Brookhaven Police’s K-9 unit was dispatched.

At least one of the suspects scaled a barbed wire fence that enclosed a Georgia Power transformer unit behind the storage building. Police recovered two guns, which had been reported stolen in Chamblee and Gwinnett County, 92 grams of marijuana and burglary tools.

“In total, 16 vehicles were entered at Sterling Apartments and Peachford Hospital,” the report said. “They attempted to break into three other vehicles but were not successful.”

Black and Boykins remain in DeKalb County jail without bond. It’s unclear from the arrest reports whether or not Carter and Laster are still in custody.