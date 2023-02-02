City budgeting, small businesses and annexation were just a few topics covered at the annual Brookhaven City Council Advance, a retreat held on Jan. 28. No votes were taken.

Brookhaven Deputy City Manager and CFO Steve Chapman kicked off the meeting with an update on the Capital Improvement Plan, which finances approved master plans and strategic initiatives. Chapman presented a budget from 2023-2027 including SPLOST II, which stands to provide several million dollars each year.

SPLOST II could be allocated for pavement management, vehicle replacements, multi-use paths, park improvements and sidewalks. Formal approval of SPLOST II allocation via resolution will occur midyear.

Christian Sigman, Brookhaven city manager, reviewed the annexation policy. Since the city’s inception, there have been seven approved annexation requests initiated by property-owners. The city has annexed 1,117 additional parcels totaling less than 1 square mile.

Now the city is considering how future annexations will be taxed under the Special Service District, a move made in June 2022 to have certain business owners paying more in property taxes to help fund infrastructure improvements.

Last, council members discussed a Local Small Business Enterprise procurement policy. A resolution may be added to the agenda of the Feb. 15 City Council meeting.