Microsoft offices at the Atlantic Yards development at Atlantic Station. (File)

Microsoft has decided to “pause the planning process” on a proposed 90-acre campus on Atlanta’s Westside, according to Bisnow.

The decision comes in the wake of Microsoft announcing last month that it would lay off more than 10,000 people, or 5% of its workforce.

“The land is not for sale, and we still aim to set aside a quarter of the 90 acres for community needs,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email to Bisnow. “We intend to reengage in planning efforts when expansion is warranted.”

Microsoft bought the land – located in the Grove Park community next to Westside Park – in 2021 with plans for a mixed-use campus including affordable housing, retail and groceries. Sources told Bisnow at the time that the company planned for the campus to eventually house 15,000 Microsoft employees.

Officials with neighborhood groups said it has been months since they’ve heard from Microsoft about the project. .

Microsoft already has a presence in Atlanta with a building at Atlantic Station. The company spokesperson also told Bisnow that plans for three new data centers in Fulton and Douglas counties would continue.