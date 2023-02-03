Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex early this morning that left three wounded – including a father and his 12-year-old son.

According to preliminary report, officers responded to a person shot call around 4:43 a.m. this morning at the 32Hundered Lenox apartments on Lenox Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 31-year-old male and his 12-year-old son were privately transported to Piedmont Hospital after both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

A short time later, a third adult male believed to be involved in the incident, flagged down an officer requesting assistance. He had also sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition where investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.