

Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches.



And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time.



Here is a quick primer on what you need to know about vehicle registration in Georgia:

Finding your office



Vehicle registration in Georgia is handled in-person (or alternatively by physical mail) at the tag office for your county. Some counties, like Fulton has quite a few, while smaller counties may have only one office that is combined with its office of the tax commissioner.



The Georgia Department of Revenue has a web site set up to easily find your tag office or offices here.

What to bring



You’ll want to be sure to bring your driver’s license or government issued photo identification card with a listed address in the county you intend to register your vehicle, proof of insurance for the motor vehicle, payment for taxes and fees and proof of ownership (typically a completed, valid title, but vehicles older than 1986 are exempt and only require a completed Bill of Sale).



This form will need to be filled out when applying for your registration.



Vehicle emissions



If you reside in Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding or Rockdale counties, and your vehicle is older than three years but newer than 25 years, you will need to complete and pass an emissions test at a private inspection station, according to cleanairforce.com. You have to complete and pass an emissions test prior to registration. The test will cost as much as $25 and the results will need to be provided at the tag office in addition to the documents listed above.

All other counties are exempt at this time from emissions tests and requirements. Here is a convenient webpage for locating state-certified inspection stations.

Once registered, your registration paperwork and permanent license plate/tag will come by mail. These are valid until the conclusion of your birthday month that immediately follows your registration.

How to renew your registration

Any Georgia resident can renew their vehicle registration by utilizing Georgia DRIVES e-services, at a self-serve kiosk at the tag office, by mail, or in-person. The cost of renewal is $20 and is allowed up to 30 days before the birthdate of the registered owner – in most Georgia counties.

Citizens in Calhoun, Clay, Talbot, Turner and Stewart counties are required to renew according to four-month.

A small, holographic renewal sticker will come by mail to be stuck to the corner of your vehicle’s license plate.

Canceling vehicle registration is easy and, similar to renewal and can be completed by utilizing Georgia DRIVES e-services. From there simply follow the prompts to cancel your vehicle registration. This process can also be completed in-person at your county’s tag office(s).