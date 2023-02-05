Orthopedic Cortisone Injection Center in Dunwoody offers non-invasive gel and stem cell injections to help their patients

A doctor in Dunwoody chooses to relieve pain his patients are experiencing rather than sending them to the operating table.

Injections over surgery is the mantra for Paul Richin, who runs the Orthopedic Cortisone Injection Center in Dunwoody with his son, Daniel.

Paul, who has more than 50 years of experience treating patients, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and has experience treating patients on everything from clavicle fractures to joint pain and back pain. For nearly 40 years, he held a variety of positions at DeKalb Medical Center in Decatur, including being Chief of Orthopedics.

His practice in Dunwoody offers non-invasive gel and stem cell injections to help with back or knee pain. Daniel said the treatment goal is always to avoid surgery.

“Steroid injections have always been around and most doctors would prefer to do surgery than go into an office,” Daniel said. “Their goal is to get you on the operating table, but our goal is help you feel better and avoid surgery.”

And the approach seems to be creating happy patients.

Lori K. has been going to the practice since it opened in 2021 but was a patient of Paul’s for several years when he had his practice in Decatur.

She has received cortisone injections from Paul and semaglutide injections from the office’s Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist.

She just started getting the semaglutide shot to help with weight management and said she has seen great results with no side effects.

“I have had cortisone shots in my toe, elbow, and back,” Lori said. “They have all relieved the pain. Dr. Richin is wonderful at explaining the effects of the treatment and how it works.”

No one wants to hear that they need surgery and Daniel said their practice does everything they can to help avoid it.

“If I told you that you were going to have to have surgery, you probably wouldn’t be very happy about it,” Daniel said. “Our approach is offering less invasive treatment, but if you need surgery we’ll send you somewhere but our goal is to prolong yourself without being in pain.”

The practice provides all sorts of pain relief from help with back, knee, arthritis and joint pain.

“You come in here and get the greatest drug of all time: steroids,” Daniel said. “

Daniel did mention that cortisone shots eventually wear off and patients have to come back about every three months for another shot. If you get shots too often you could impact cartilage within your joints, so that’s why it’s important, Daniel said to come just a few times a year.

“I am sometimes surprised how well patients do on this stuff,” Daniel said. “Literally we have patients who could have surgery, but they keep on coming back to avoid it.”

Their office also performs stem cell and Platelet-Rich Plasma injections if a patient is not getting enough relief through the cortisone shots.



ABOUT THE BUSINESS

• Website: theocic.com

• Address: 1705 Mt. Vernon Rd, #B, Dunwoody, GA 30338

• Phone: (404) 292-3538









