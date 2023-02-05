The co-owner of Republic Lounge was found shot to death outside the Westside nightclub on Saturday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s preliminary report, officers responded to the club at 990 Brady Ave. just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a 50-year-old male victim – identified by WSB-TV as club co-owner Michael Gidewon – who had sustained a gunshot wound. Gidewon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Gidewon had been involved in an argument with a patrol just before the incident.

The investigation continues by the APD Homicide Unit.