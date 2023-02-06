Sen. Jon Ossoff announces the $30 million grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law for south Atlanta streets.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Monday afternoon to announce a $30 million grant through the bipartisan infrastructure law to make pedestrian and bike improvements along the Pryor Street and Central Avenue corridors.

The funding will help create concrete protection barriers for cyclists and pedestrians along the corridors, mid-block crossings, better lighting, and more.

“This will improve quality of life as well as opportunities for small business,” Ossoff said of the funding.

Dickens said in the last five years, more than 2,000 traffic crashes had occurred on Central and Pryor.

City Councilman Jason Dozier said the project would be “transformative for people’s lives.”

“I see projects like this not only making our families’ lives better but the lives of many of our residents, our pedestrians, and our bus riders,” Dozier said.