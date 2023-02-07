Wed., Feb. 8:
🍷 Dave Mason @ City Winery
Thurs., Feb. 9:
🍸 Pink Martini @ The Eastern
🎤 Stephen Sanchez @ Variety Playhouse
🎷 Emory Jazz Fest @ Schwartz Center (also Friday & Saturday)
Fri., Feb. 10:
🎸 John Mellencamp @ Fox Theatre
💐 The Wildflowers @ Variety Playhouse
🐺 Julia Wolf @ Vinyl
Sat., Feb. 11:
📼 Lil Darkie @ The Masquerade
💃 Dancing with the Stars: Live! @ Fox Theatre
Mon., Feb. 13:
😤 Fitz and The Tantrums @ Buckhead Theatre
🍾 ATL Collective @ City Winery
Tues., Feb. 14:
🎹 Anita Baker @ State Farm Arena
👨🎤 Drew and Ellie Holcomb @ Atlanta Symphony Hall