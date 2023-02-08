Grant Park Gateway restaurant space (Courtesy Jason Winston)

After sitting dormant for more than a year, the restaurant space atop the Grant Park parking structure is seeking a tenant.

Atlanta City Councilman Jason Winston posted on Instagram that a lease is now available through the city and all interested restauranteurs should apply.

Designed by Smith Dalia Architects, the modern structure has towering windows and a huge outdoor patio area. The entire footprint is roughly 4,000 square feet.

The building sits at the southern end of the popular park – or “green roof” – on top of the 1,000-car parking structure known as the Grant Park Gateway.

Winston said it was “a unique opportunity to operate the only restaurant in Atlanta’s historic Grant Park” when announcing the request for proposals (RFP).

If you’re interested, pre-bids are due by Feb. 16, which is the same day that site visits will be conducted for prospective tenants. The city’s procurement office will host a Q&A on the property on Feb. 22 and bids close on March 16.



For more information visit this link and search for “Grant Park Rooftop Restaurant Lease.”