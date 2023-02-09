Lincoln Property Company Southeast recently announced its downtown office building at 55 Allen Plaza has achieved LEED Platinum Certification. Credit: Lincoln Property Company

One of Atlanta’s downtown high-rise office buildings is earning recognition for its sustainability practices.

Lincoln Property Company Southeast recently announced its building at 55 Allen Plaza has achieved LEED Platinum Certification.

“This platinum certification is recognition of the immense effort put into ensuring this property operates at the highest standard for sustainability and environmental performance,” said Lincoln’s senior vice president, Hunter Henritze.

The 14-story building at 55 Allen Plaza is 342,643-square-feet of office space in Atlanta’s downtown core. Lincoln handles leasing and management of the building on behalf of the owner, Lone Star Funds.

The building recently received LEED v4.1 O+M (Building Operations and Management): Existing Buildings Platinum Certification. LEED is the most widely used green building rating system and is overseen by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“We’re proud of the dedication to reducing the property’s carbon footprint from the entire team at 55 Allen. As we continue to work towards an even more sustainable environment in downtown Atlanta, we will continue to make conscious decisions that aid in creating a more sustainable future for the commercial real estate industry,” said Henritze.

With an energy star score of 94, the building has the fourth highest energy star score in Atlanta.

To receive the certification, Lincoln implemented specific strategies around sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. These strategies include:

Efficient lighting and HVAC systems

Low-plumbing fixtures for improved water performance

A detailed waste-stream audit to identify recycling efforts for reducing waste

High-efficiency air filtration

Additional operating programs put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to optimize occupant health

This certification also marks the first LEED Platinum building within Lincoln’s Atlanta portfolio. For more information, click here.