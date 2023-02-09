This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Now, you can make a staple of Thai street food right at home.

This recipe comes from Chef Adidsara Weerasin, the owner of Chamblee’s Tum Pok Pok. The recipe is a green papaya salad, called somtum, according to the restaurant’s website. “Som” means sour while “tum” refers to the sound that the large pestle makes as it crushes the ingredients together. The dish can be eaten by itself or served with marinated grilled beef or chicken.

Check out the full recipe below!

Green Papaya Salad from Tum Pok Pok.

Tum Pok Pok’s Green Papaya Salad Recipe

Ingredients (yields 4-6 servings):

1 large or 2 small cloves garlic, peeled

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon dry-roasted salted peanuts, more for garnish

2 fresh bird chilies or serrano chilies, sliced

½ teaspoon raw sugar or white sugar

1 tablespoon dried shrimp (optional)

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 to 2 tablespoons fish sauce (nam pla), to taste

2 plum tomatoes, 1 large round tomato, or 8 grape tomatoes, coarsely chopped

½ pound long beans, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch lengths (optional)

1 small to medium green (unripe) papaya (see Note)

Lettuce for serving (optional)

Directions:

In a blender or mortar, blend or pound garlic, salt, peanuts, chilies, sugar and shrimp (if using) into a paste. Transfer to a large bowl and mix in lime juice and fish sauce. Use a spoon (or the mortar) to lightly crush tomatoes and beans (if using), then add to bowl and mix lightly. Peel and coarsely grate or shred papaya, discarding seeds and inner membrane. There should be 4 to 6 cups. Add papaya to bowl and lightly but thoroughly toss together. Taste for seasoning. Mound in a bowl (if desired, line bowl with lettuce leaves beforehand). Sprinkle with peanuts and serve.

Tip: If green papaya is unavailable, use an equivalent amount of coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots).