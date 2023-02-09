Super Bowl LVII is almost upon us. Whether you’re rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles, or you’re just in it for the commercials and the Rihanna halftime show, we’ve got the event for you.

Bad Daddy’s Truffalo Wings.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Though they’re known for their burgers, Bad Daddy’s is trying their hand at wings. Truffalo Wings – or buffalo wings made with truffle-infused buffalo sauce – are here for your game day needs. Take advantage of free delivery on Feb. 12.

Twin Peaks

Celebrate the game at your local Twin Peaks. The first 100 guests will receive entry onto the Twin Peaks square board, where guests can win a gift card each quarter. Guests will also receive a free chips and queso card for a future visit, valid from Feb. 13-19.

The Interlock

The Interlock on the Westside is hosting a free Super Bowl watch party from 6-10 p.m. The party will have an inflatable big screen, cornhole games, fire pits, and more. Make sure to bring your own chairs to optimize the viewing experience.

Your 3rd Spot

For $30 a person, you can reserve a seat or table at Your 3rd Spot on the Westside. That $30 includes half a dozen wings, a $5 food credit, a select draft or bottled beer, and a raffle ticket. You can reserve a spot online.

Margaritaville

Nothing’s better than wasting the Super Bowl away in Maragaritaville in Downtown Atlnata. Buy a ticket for an all-you-can-eat buffet experience you’ll have to see to believe.

The Illuminarium is hosting a viewing party for the super bowl.

The Illuminarium

Want to experience the Super Bowl in 360 degrees? You can do that at The Illuminarium in Poncey-Highland on the BeltLine. You’ll get to be right in the middle of all of the action, watching football on the biggest screen possible. Check out more information here.

Johnny’s Hideaway

Johnny‘s will have a big screen blasting the game on Sunday. Before the game starts, enjoy a tailgate buffet from 5-6 p.m.

Sports and Social’s Big Game Bash

Get your tickets now for a Super Bowl watch party at The Battery. There will be a live DJ, giveaways, and of course, all the booze and food you’ll need for a superb game day experience.

HOBNOB

Watching the game at home? Don’t worry, HOBNOB has you covered. HOBNOB has two delicious to-go options that are sure to keep your entire party satisfied. Mac & cheese, chicken wings, and more are on the menu.