RoleCall Theater, an independent theater that features Georgia talent, is reopening in a new space at Ponce City Market.

“Our mission is to foster new stories and voices from the creatives of Atlanta, and our relationship with Ponce City Market is a major component of that elevation strategy,” said RoleCall founder Stephen Beehler.

RoleCall’s new home is located between West Elm and J. Crew at the Ponce City Market. The new location will allow the organization to continue its mission of empowering local, independent filmmakers and playwrights.

“Nothing empowers an indie artist more than the opportunity to showcase their craft at one of the most popular destinations in the southeast. Together, Ponce City Market and RoleCall are ushering indie artists from the fringes to the mainstream,” Beehler said.

Over the last three years, RoleCall has become a hub for the many facets of Atlanta’s artistic community. The organization also recently reached nonprofit status.

The new venue features improved acoustics with dark green walls to induce a traditional black-box experience. Visitors can expect an intimate, living room style atmosphere.

The space will allow RoleCall to continue to grow its curated lineups of comedy, music, film, theater and variety.

February’s programming at the new venue includes a Valentine’s- themed cabaret, comedy shows and a love-ballad edition of the popular Karaoke Comedy night. Additionally, RoleCall will be producing a short film and a short form series. In March, RoleCall will host DocuFest – a documentary focused film festival.

