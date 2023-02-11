Hiking in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will be able to continue major redesigns to the park’s trail network after receiving approval for its Comprehensive Trails Management Plan Environmental Assessment.

Major redesigns will increase trail mileage, improve physical and social sustainability, and better protect park resources, according to a press release from the CRNRA. Park staff and volunteers will use park-specific trail classes, design specifications, and maintenance standards to improve the quality of existing trails and achieve greater resource stewardship. Visitor-use management strategies designated in the plan will help reduce user conflicts, mitigate impacts on park resources, and preserve a high-quality visitor experience on park trails.

The National Park Service Interior Region 2 Regional Director approved the Finding of No Significant Impact on the environmental assessment. Related documents are available on the National Park Service website.

“I am pleased that our team has completed this monumental planning process. Implementing this plan in phases over the coming years will allow us to positively transform the park’s trails system and create a wide spectrum of trail-based experiences for visitors to enjoy,” CRNRA Superintendent Ann Honious.

A Superintendent’s Written Determination on Bicycle Use must be completed to affirm that the authorization of bicycle use on new trails in the plan’s selected alternative is consistent with the protection of the park’s natural, scenic, and aesthetic values, safety considerations and management objectives, and will not disturb wildlife or park resources. It will be made available for public comment.