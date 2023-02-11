Ryan and Laurel Earnshaw visit the Reading Garden at the Sandy Springs Library on Mount Vernon Highway. (Sandy Springs Conservancy)

The Sandy Springs Conservancy completed the first phase of the Sandy Springs Library Reading Garden enhancement project with the help of its partners and the library.

The project included removing overgrown ivy, cleaning up an area of tree debris, grinding stumps, pruning bushes, edging walkways, raising sunken border bricks, spreading new slate on the labyrinth and paths, spreading wood chips in the wooded area and planting 200 daffodil bulbs, Conservancy spokesperson Kristen Ristino said in a news release. More plantings and work are planned for the fall.

The Sandy Springs Society awarded a $2,500 grant for the project. The conservancy added a grant from its Micro Project program and funding was completed with a donation from W Designs. The conservancy managed the program in coordination with the library at 395 Mount Vernon Highway and Fulton County.