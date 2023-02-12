“Wings of Mexico” by Jorge Marin.

A yearlong art exhibit, “Wings of the City,” featuring nine bronze sculptures handmade by Mexican artist Jorge Marin is taking flight with a new photo contest. Participants 18 and older can submit a photo on Instagram. The contest is running until March 31.

The rules:

Follow six Instagram accounts: @jorgemarinmx, @fundacionjorgemarin, @consulmex_atlanta, @brookhavengagov, @explorebrookhaven and @vivatequilafestival.

Submit a photo with one of the sculptures. Caption the photo in English or Spanish.

Winners will be announced on April 5 on Instagram.

The first prize winner will be awarded a lithograph, a trip to Mexico and a visit to Marin’s studio. Second and third prize winners will receive lithographs and gift cards to Brookhaven restaurants.

“The arts are of the utmost importance here at Oglethorpe, and it’s our privilege to host this special installation of photography of Jorge Marín’s sculpture series,” said Oglethorpe President Nick Ladany. “His sculptures have enriched not only our campus but the City of Brookhaven, and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate in promoting the arts. The contest is a creative way to expand awareness of the work and its cultural impact.”

The sculptures have made such an impression on Brookhaven that the city’s Arts and Culture Commission discussed at the Feb. 8 meeting how the city can purchase one. “Wings of Mexico,” a universal symbol of freedom, is currently located at the Mexican Consulate. It would cost about $195,000.

It would be the first time the Arts and Culture Commission, which formed in 2002, recommends a major art purchase.

Brookhaven Director of Community Development Linda Abaray said because the commission is still developing policies and procedures, she was unsure if the city would pay for the art or if a portion would come from the commission’s budget.

The commission’s yearly budget is roughly $81,000.

Commissioner Elizabeth H. Peterson said buying a major piece of art by a Mexican artist “makes a lot of sense” given the Latino population of the city.

The city has considered moving the wings to more accessible or highly trafficked place where they can create an event around the art, Brookhaven Public Engagement Specialist Marcella Cortes said.

The exhibition is the first planned event by the Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission since Brookhaven designated the Buford Highway Cultural Corridor in January 2022. “Wings of the City” is sponsored by the city of Brookhaven, Jorge Marin Foundation, Oglethorpe University, the Consulate of Mexico, Vive Tequila, Explore Brookhaven and Delta Airlines.