With a $200,000 grant, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta is looking to expand its play-based, curriculum-directed virtual learning opportunities.

“We are extremely grateful that the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) selected us to receive these funds, which will help our organization continue fostering relationships with the community and our partners,” said Edwin Link, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Atlanta.

The museum is receiving a $210,306 grant from the IMLS through its Museums for America special initiative. The initiative supports projects that provide new learning experiences, maximizes resources and providing access to the museum collections.

“We do everything in our power to continue building upon service and learning elements for our visitors,” said Link.

With the grant funds in hand, the museum will collaborate with Georgia State University to provide students from Title I public schools with curriculum-directed virtual learning opportunities.

Through the partnership, teachers and museum staff will learn new approaches to facilitate digital literacy lessons.

A research-based assessment program will also be developed to evaluate the effectiveness of virtual programming on students’ learning outcomes.

The results from these evaluations will create an assessment tool that the museum plans to share with other institutions.

The project will aim to create a play-based curriculum for improved language and literacy skills for all types of students.

For more information, click here.