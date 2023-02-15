Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken at Ponce City Market has announced it will close on Feb. 28.

The rotisserie chicken concept from award-winning The Chai Pani Restaurant Group opened in 2020, but “has lived its best life,” according to a press release on the closure. The original Nani’s in Asheville, NC closed last summer.

Nani’s sister spots at Ponce City Market – Botiwalla and Spicewalla – will continue business as usual.

The release also indicated that The Chai Pani Restaurant Group plans to focus its resources on its Indian street food restaurants Chai Pani (which has locations in Asheville and Decatur and won the Outstanding Restaurant Award from the James Beard Foundation) and Botiwalla. In particular, there are plans to expand Botiwalla outside the Southeastern market this year.