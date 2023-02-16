A new food hall is coming to Phipps Plaza in April 2023. Credit: Simon

A new food hall is expected to open at Phipps Plaza this spring.

A 25,000-square-foot food hall called Citizens Market is looking to open at Phipps Plaza in April, according to a press release. Citizens Market is an elevated food hall concept from a food tech platform called C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) and a data intelligence company called Legends.

According to the release, the culinary offerings at Citizens Market will include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa’Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza, and more.

“Legends is excited to partner with C3 to provide our operational expertise and global hospitality network to aid in the development of Citizens culinary markets, creating quality dining experiences for customers around the world,” said Legends CEO Shervin Mirhashemi in the release. “As well, our partnership with C3 will further expand our in-venue offerings for our partners and their fans, reinforcing our commitment to providing an innovative, customized and delicious culinary experience.”



The Buckhead location will be the first Citizens Market opening, but C3 and Legends are looking to open other locations in Chicago and Miami in 2023, and London in 2024.