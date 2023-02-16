This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Here’s a cocktail you can make at home or try a professional’s version at the Distillery of Modern Art.

Created by Bar Manager Arielle Basha, the Lip Smacker is the perfect cocktail for a fun, festive date night. The cocktail made its debut at the Distillery of Modern Art on Feb. 9.

Distillery of Modern Art offers guests a mixture of culture and spirits. You’ll enjoy a modern art gallery while still sipping on a delicious drink from the cocktail lounge – and up until Feb. 19, you can grab a Lip Smacker.

If you miss out on the experience, don’t worry – check out the full recipe below.

Distillery of Modern Art’s Lip Smacker cocktail.

Distillery of Modern Art’s Lip Smacker cocktail recipe

Ingredients:

1 oz Distillery of Modern Art Atlanta Vodka

.5 oz Distillery of Modern Art Peach Vodka

.5 oz Simple syrup

1 oz Blood orange juice

.5 oz Lemon juice

10 Dashes of grapefruit lavender bitters

Directions: