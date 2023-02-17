Riverwood Distinguished Alumni Bobby Rosenbloum joined students from Mr. Gribble’s Theory of Knowledge class recently to discuss his experiences in the entertainment industry. (Riverwood International Charter School)

Fulton County Schools will hold job fairs in College Park and Sandy Springs to recruit and hire instructional staff including teachers, paraprofessionals and counselors.

Banneker High at 6015 Feldwood Road in College Park will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Riverwood International Charter School at 5900 Raider Drive in Sandy Springs will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

School leaders will be on-site to meet with candidates, conduct interviews, and make on-site offers. Fulton has begun offering contracts for the 2023–2024 school year. The school district said in its announcement that it offers competitive salaries, paid training, world-class professional development, robust teacher support, unique leadership opportunities and pathways, and a complete employee wellness program.

﻿ Superintendent Mike Looney made a commitment to increase salaries by a percentage for all employees that goes above the $2,000 for teachers promised by Gov. Brian Kemp pending Fulton County Board of Education and final budget approval.

For more information, interested applicants can visit: https://jobs.fultonschools.org.