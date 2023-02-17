After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 112 (and counting) underground dining events with 76 ITP and 36 OTP.
And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.
Some ITP Highlights
- Mother’s Best Crawfish: Fried chicken specialists @mothers.best are switching it up this weekend by bringing in the crawfish to the Decatur area; first at @independent_distilling on Saturday and then at @sceptrebeer on Sunday
- Best Sandwiches in Town: also at Independent Distilling, this Friday, find our friends @humblemumbleatl making what many say are the best sandwiches in Atlanta
- Ry’s Table Has the Sweets: often on the scene with curries, @rystable is doing her first dessert pop up on Saturday at @freedomfarmersmkt
- The Kids Will Be Fine:@bravewojtek has the Polish goods on Friday at @sabbathbrewing in EAV and promises to take good care of the kids while you’re there
- Illegal on the Road: @illegalfoodatl continues post residency life by stopping by @eventidebrewing in Grant Park on Saturday, the first of several stops around town in the next few weeks. On Saturday, be sure to check out the Bò Kho braised Vietnamese beef stew.
- Familiar American, Essential Korean: @ganji.atl is back on Saturday at @roundtripbeer with their ever clever Korean + American (and other) punk food. Expect to see burgers, birria, birria ramen and the sweet potato tostada
- Jerky Turkey: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken, aka @atljerkking, is back at @boggssocial on Friday and will be serving the rarely seen jerk turkey sandwich along with jerk octopus and a shrimp burger; read more about Jimmie’s take on jerk in our Punk Food series in Side Dish newsletter from @roughdraftatl
- Not Too Late for Valentines: Still looking to celebrate Valentine’s? @heritage.atl has just the dinner for you. Just a few seats left for Sunday 7:30 PM
- SlimThick Vegan: Vegan deliciousness by @slimthickveganatl will be found all weekend at @beerwildheaven
A Couple of OTP Highlights
- Festival of Vegan: Even more vegan on Sunday, when @bienveganoatl takes their gathering of vegan chefs on the road to @pontoonbrewing_thelodge in Tucker (not Dunwoody)
- Not Vegan Keenan: @keenans_pit_bbq will never be called vegan, but those who partake in pork and other meats should drop by @properhoproswell on Saturday
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Tech Square: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)
11:00am – 3:00pm | The Collective Food Hall @ Coda
Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
EAV: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing
Decatur: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)
5:00pm | Independent Distilling Company
Tucker: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)
5:00pm | BlueTarp Brewing Co.
SATURDAY
Little Five Points: Ry’s Table (global to local)
8:30am – 12:00pm | Freedom Farmers Market
Edgewood: Fob Bros Biscuit Breakfast
9:00am – 10:30am | Fox Bros Bar-B-Q
Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)
12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Underwood Hills: Ganji (Korean fusion)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
Grant park: Illegal Food (comfort food)
2:00pm | Eventide Brewing
Decatur: MOTHERS BEST CRAWFISH BOIL
3:00pm – 8:00pm | Independent Distilling Company
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Tucker: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)
5:30pm | BlueTarp Brewing Co.
SUNDAY
Oakhurst: MOTHERS BEST CRAWFISH BOIL
12:00pm – 5:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)
12:00pm – 6:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Tucker: Bien Vegano Atlanta (vegan Mexican)
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company (The Lodge)