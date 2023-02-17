Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken will be at Boggs in the West End on Friday and Saturday serving shrimp burgers, jerk octopus and this jerk turkey sandwich.



After mining our database of over 1200 venues and chefs, on the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 112 (and counting) underground dining events with 76 ITP and 36 OTP.

And making further use of our fancy technology, our proprietary processes and our salivary glands, we humbly offer below a curated snapshot of where to rock out on pop-ups and food trucks.

Some ITP Highlights

A Couple of OTP Highlights

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Tech Square: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

11:00am – 3:00pm | The Collective Food Hall @ Coda

Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

EAV: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

5:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

Decatur: Humble Mumble (sandwiches)

5:00pm | Independent Distilling Company

Tucker: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:00pm | BlueTarp Brewing Co.

SATURDAY

Little Five Points: Ry’s Table (global to local)

8:30am – 12:00pm | Freedom Farmers Market

Edgewood: Fob Bros Biscuit Breakfast

9:00am – 10:30am | Fox Bros Bar-B-Q

Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Underwood Hills: Ganji (Korean fusion)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Grant park: Illegal Food (comfort food)

2:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Decatur: MOTHERS BEST CRAWFISH BOIL

3:00pm – 8:00pm | Independent Distilling Company

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Tucker: Senpai’s Noodle Supply (Atlanta infused ramen)

5:30pm | BlueTarp Brewing Co.

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: MOTHERS BEST CRAWFISH BOIL

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Avondale Estates: SlimThick Vegan (vegan)

12:00pm – 6:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Tucker: Bien Vegano Atlanta (vegan Mexican)

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company (The Lodge)