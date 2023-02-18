Chandra Farley, Atlanta’s chief sustainability officer.

Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL) is celebrating 20 years of environmental justice in the state.

GIPL will commemorate the occasion at its annual Green Team Summit on Saturday, Feb. 26. Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs will host the event from 2 to 8 p.m.

The summit will feature an interview with Chandra Farley, the newly appointed chief sustainability officer for the city of Atlanta.

The keynote speaker will be Karen Bigelow, co-executive director of the national climate nonprofit, Creation Justice Ministries.

The summit is now in its sixth year. It is an opportunity for local environmental activists from across the state to gather for a time of fellowship and shared learning. The summit aims to equip individuals to build Green Teams and mobilize around local and federal climate issues.

Participants will attend workshops led by GIPL team members and leading environmental experts.

Noteworthy workshops include Understanding Community, an interactive lesson on asset-based community development taught by Rev. Dr. Lyn Pace, the college chaplain of Oxford College at Emory University.

Additionally, Greening While Black, will be a discussion led by Black Voters Matter centered around environmental racism and ways to advocate for utilities justice and sustainable climate solutions in communities of color.

Tickets are available here. General admission is $35 and includes dinner and wine. Registration closes Tuesday, Feb. 21.