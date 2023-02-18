The cities of Brookhaven, Chamblee, and Doraville have all partnered together to host an upcoming household hazardous materials recycling event on March 18.

The Household Hazardous Waste Drive is a pop-up event that will allow residents of the three Georgia cities to drop off items for recycling purposes.

The materials that will be accepted at the event include: electronics (excluding large appliances or rear projection TVs), paint, Styrofoam, chemicals/pesticides, textiles, and clothing, as well as plastic film (must be clean and dry).

Atlanta-based recycling center Live Thrive will be in charge of recycling and disposing of the materials collected at the event.

The event will only be available to households residing in Brookhaven, Chamblee or Doraville. Commercial, industrial or business waste will not be accepted.

The recycling event will take place at the Plaza Fiesta parking lot — located at 4166 Buford Hwy NE — and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents will be required to register ahead of time, as it is an appointment-only event.

To register, head over to the Household Hazardous Waste Drive event website.