Brookhaven Police are investigating the shooting of three men on Friday night along Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

According to WSB, officers were called to the QuikTrip on Buford Highway after a 911 caller said several people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. While investigating at a nearby apartment complex, officers found a third man who had also been shot. It’s unclear where the men were actually shot.

All three men are in the hospital in stable condition. Police haven’t released any details about the incident yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.