Looking for outdoor activities in Decatur? The sheer amount of hiking paths, shopping and dining sectors, public parks and scenic walks can be intimidating. We’ve put together the nine best free and low-cost outings in Decatur.

This list was put together with information from the official site for Decatur Visitor’s Center.

1. Have a picnic or brunch in Scott Park

Right behind the Decatur Public Library is Scott Public Park and Decatur Recreation Center. This a perfect place for a quick walk with the dog or picnic with the family.

Don’t feel up for the prep work involved in picnics? Scott Park is less than a quarter of a mile walk from Downtown Decatur’s Train Station and is surrounded by fast food and casual dining.

2. Take the train (or a bike) to Atlanta’s extensive paved trail, The Beltline

One of the best aspects of Atlanta and its neighboring communities is its pedestrian pathway known as The Beltline. This 33-mile trail is conveniently accessible by train or bike paths and provides access to nearly all of Atlanta.

3. Explore historic Decatur Square

Visiting Decatur’s historic square is as easy as paying for street parking or grabbing a bus. Strolling around the 15-block square will give you a look at Dekalb’s old County Courthouse and Atlanta Historical Society Plaques. This is a great way to spend an afternoon or entire day outside without breaking the bank.

You’ll be tempted to enjoy the businesses known throughout Atlanta. Decatur Square is home to an independent bookstore (Little Shop of Stories), casual quick eats (Victory Sandwich Bar), late-night excitement (SOS Tiki Bar) and destination dining (Iberian Pig).

4. Visit neighboring Avondale Estates

The township of Avondale Estates lies within the boundaries of Dekalb County and is considered by many locals to be an unofficial sector of Decatur. The atmosphere here is a slower than than the big city. The architecture here is pseudo-European and – according to the city’s website – was inspired by a trip the founder made to Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon in England.

Avondale Estates – a single train stop away from Historic Decatur Square – is also home to the original Waffle House. While no longer in operation, tours of this Georgia staple are given on select dates free of charge and a Waffle House food truck is available on-site.

Decatur Farmers Market

5. Shop sustainably at the Decatur Farmer’s Market

While year round you’ll be able to support the local economy in market-style shopping, warmer weekends allow for a quick two-block walk from Decatur’s train station to Decatur Farmer’s Market’s “minimarket”. After verifying the dates on their site, grab your reusable bags and head over to support sustainable local agriculture.

6. Have a romantic evening walk into Decatur’s center block

While the downtown Decatur square circles the historic Old Courthouse, at its center you’ll find a mosaic pavilion and a romantic gazebo enclosed by classic architecture and the night sky. On your way home, you’ll spot a bronze statue titled Valentine in front of the Old Courthouse, a sculpture of enduring love shared by two people.

7. Tour a world-renowned university campus

North Decatur is home to Emory University, a top U.S. medical school and public university of Georgia. The campus sprawls 631 acres.

Alternatively, Agnes Scott women’s college is located less than half a mile from Historic Decatur Square and is home to walking paths, museums, bookstores and art galleries.

Even if you or someone you know are not intending on attending university in the future, touring a campus with a guide or alone can be a great way to explore your city.

Courtesy Emory University

8. Reconnect with nature with bird watching

Atlanta is known as the “city in the forest” and this moniker holds true for Decatur. Noticing some of Georgia’s feathered friends can be relaxing and low-cost way to spend an early morning away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

9. Take your kids to the playground or go for a game of tennis at Glenlake Park

Right before driving into Historic Decatur Square you’ll pass Glenlake Park. This public park encompasses 17-acres of greenspace, a playground, tennis courts, a dog park, a creek and public parking.