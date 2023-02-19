The second annual Black Sports Business Symposium (BlackSportsBiz) will return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from April 13-15. The Symposium serves as space for Black talent acquisition, engagement, and development within professional sports for all career levels.

BlackSportsBiz was founded by sports industry executives, including CEO Gregory Gibson Jr., to create a more inclusive and equitable professional sports community.

For the second year, AMB Sports and Entertainment Chairman and Owner Arthur M. Blank has committed to sponsoring 100 of the best and brightest students to BlackSportsBiz through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

“We are excited that Mercedes-Benz Stadium remains the home for the Black Sports Business Symposium. The commitment of Arthur Blank and AMBSE was vital for such an industry-shifting event and continues to be foundational in the support of Black students and professionals seeking an opportunity to break into and or grow within sports,” said Gibson Jr. “The impact felt in 2022 continues to reverberate within the industry.”

In 2022, organizations across the sports industry came together to support and inspire more than 2,000 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The symposium includes panel discussions, workshops, and intentional engagement between employers and prospective candidates.

Coaches, both current and former players exploring future career options, and entrepreneurs also have a space carved out for them at the Black Sports Business Symposium.

“The success of last year’s symposium elevated diverse ideas that are necessary, needed and welcomed to enhance our industry” said Arthur M. Blank, chairman of the Blank Family of Businesses. “We are honored to host the next generation of leaders as sports continues to be a catalyst for community and innovation, and we look forward to continuing to see the opportunities and connections that come from this special event.”

Visit blacksportsbiz.com for more information.