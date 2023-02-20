The Atlanta Preservation Center will once agains host “Phoenix Flies: A Celebration of Atlanta’s Historic Sites” from March 4 – 26.

The event features tours of some of the city’s most historic buildings and sites. Registration is now open at preserveatl.eventbrite.com and all the events can be viewed in the digital program here.

From museums to adaptive reuse projects, to neighborhood tours to public libraries, this year’s 90 new and returning partners are offering free events.

There will also be tours of historic Westview Cemetery, Fox Theatre, The Temple, Trolley Barn, Ponce Condominiums, Olmsted Linear Parks, South Downtown, Grant Park, Mechanicsville, Oakland Cemetery, Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts, The Cyclorama, Atlanta BeltLine, and the Ponce de Leon Avenue corridor.

Follow the Atlanta Preservation Center on social media @preserveatl to stay connected during this three-week-long event!”