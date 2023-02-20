Peach Bowl, Inc. and the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation have announced that they are providing $200,000 in funding to Atlanta Public Schools (APS).

The grant from the two organizations will be utilized by APS for the purpose of purchasing the Goalbook Toolkit.

The Goalbook Toolkit is an online tool that assists teachers that work with specialized student populations.

Among the ways that the online resource helps educators include: providing assessments and performance tools to pinpoint urgent needs, delivering resources and strategies to support planning, as well as supporting the development of skills-based and standards-aligned Individual Education Plan (IEP) goals.

The Goalbook Toolkit will be activated this academic semester, and will assist a total of 336 APS special education instructors.

This funding is the latest from Peach Bowl, Inc. and the CFP Foundation, which have offered support to APS in the past.

Previously, the two organizations came together to fund the Orton-Gillingham program, which hooked educators up with phonics-based reading instruction methods to help improve literacy rates in grades K-5.

Additionally, Peach Bowl Inc. has also provided scholarships, along with student-athlete mentorship programs in support of local public schools.

“We remain dedicated to the short and long-term success of Atlanta Public Schools and are always looking for significant and meaningful ways to help APS – whatever the need may be,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “Since 2007, we have provided APS more than $3.5 million in donations for education projects, and we will continue to partner with APS going forward.”