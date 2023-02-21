Superica Tex-Mex restaurant opened its doors on Feb. 20

Superica, a Tex-Mex restaurant founded by James Beard-nominated chef/owner Ford Fry, has opened its sixth Atlanta location in a recently renovated indoor/outdoor food hall in Perimeter Center.

“We like to build restaurants around what the community might need or want and what really speaks to each neighborhood, so Dunwoody,” Fry said. “We’re proud to be in the mix with a solid lineup of brands Ashford Lane is introducing to the area.”

Other dining options will soon be joining Superica, including Omokaski, a sushi restaurant; Italian-inspired Grana; Culinary Dropout, a live music and food venue; and Hawkers, which features Asian street food.

Superica is known for its extensive margarita menu.

Scissors & Scotch, a spa/barbershop; JJ’s Flower Shop; and CAMP, a shop/play hybrid experience are also slated to open in 2023 in the Hall at Ashford Lane.

According to an announcement released by Superica, its menu features modern twists on Mexican classics, including quesadillas, enchiladas, and fajitas. Each dish is an homage to the Tex-Mex cuisine Ford grew up eating and cooking in Houston. Fan favorites include street-style tacos, fajitas al carbon, and the traditional taco dinner, which includes three tacos, refried frijoles, and Mexican rice.

Superica is open for lunch from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Monday – Friday, for dinner 5 – 10 p.m. on Monday – Thursday and 5 – 11 p.m. on Friday, plus 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, next door to Superica, has already opened its doors, its ninth Atlanta location. HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern and Taco Mac, longtime tenants at the center, are adjacent to the new outdoor space at the Hall.

The arrival of Superica to the Dunwoody area has been highly anticipated since it announced the new location in 2021. Pandemic and supply chain delays slowed down progress considerably, but diners who attended a preview at the restaurant said it was worth the wait.

“Superica was SUPER RICA!” one customer posted on social media. “Flapjacks, tacos, agua frescas, horchata, and incredible service! Thrilled to welcome them to the neighborhood. “

