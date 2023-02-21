Courtesy Tara Cinema.

The closure of the beloved Tara Cinema will be short-lived thanks to Plaza Theatre owner Chris Escobar.

During Tuesday’s night closing screening for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF), Escobar announced in a video message that he was reopening the Tara in a “few months.” The cinema, located at the corner of Cheshire Bridge and Lavista Roads, was closed by its previous owner, Regal Cinemas, just before the holidays.

The Tara had been a destination for art house and foreign film lovers for more than 50 years.

Escobar said the reopening was possible thanks to undisclosed partners and his friendship with AJFF executive director Kenny Blank, who worked with the property owners to help bring the Tara back.

“Just like Atlanta, the Tara will rise again,” Escobar said.



He said the Tara would still cater to art house, indie, and foreign film fans, but would also screen classic movies in 35mm and 70mm formats. He also promised that Coca-Cola would be back at the concession stand.

Escobar said the Tara is hoping to pre-sell $50,000 in tickets and vouchers ahead of the opening. Donations are also welcome. Get more information at the new Tara Cinema website, taraatlanta.com.

Be sure to check back Wednesday to read Sammie Purcell’s interview with Escobar with additional details about the Tara Cinema reopening.