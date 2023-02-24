Aila Courtenay, a second grader at Woodland Elementary School, inspects her Swiss chard that is ready to plant. The school offers a STEM environmental science program, which includes 23 raised garden beds, fruit trees and an acquatic garden containing tilapia. (Photo Phil Mosier)

Finding the right elementary schools for your children can be difficult for parents and guardians.

GreatSchools breaks down reports and present rankings for schools in Sandy Springs and across the nation.

GreatSchools is a nonprofit organization that collects and analyzes data from all 50 state departments of education and the federal government to provide analysis, insights, and school quality ratings.

Woodland Elementary Charter School- 8/10

Academics: According to GreatSchools, Woodland’s test scores and academic progress is above average. Students are focusing and strengthening their academic which correlates to high test scores.

Test scores are far above than the state’s average in students. For example, the statewide average score in Math and English are 43% and students at Woodland are averaging 61%. The highest score came in Science, where woodland students average 67% compared to the state average of 38%.

With equity, low-income students, which makes up 37% of the student population, are scoring above the state average, but not at the same level of other students who are not low-income.

Demographics: Woodland’s student demographic are 37% Asian of Pacific Islander, 34% Black and 13% Hispanic and White, respectively.

Approximately 17% of students are learning English.

The teacher to student ratio is 14 to one.

Spalding Drive Elementary- 7/10

Academics: From reports, test scores at Spalding Drive are above average but student progress is average.

In English and Math, students at Spalding Drive are scoring around 72% and 74%, respectively, compared to the state averages of 43% each. Students are also above average in Social Studies (47% compared to state average of 35%) and Science (60% compared to average of 38%).

However, the school’s student progress received just a 5/10 score on GreatSchools, signaling students are making average process given where they were last year. This signals students have strong academic skills and are learning at the same rate as similar students in other schools.

Those from low-income families make up 23% of the study body, and reports show those students are still making academic progress but not as high compared to other students.

Demographic: At Spalding Drive, the student population is 45% White, 19% Black, 17% Hispanic and 12% Asian of Pacific Islander.

Approximately 19% of students are learning English.

The teacher to student ratio is 13 to 1.

High Point Elementary- 6/10

Academics: From GreatSchools’s report, students are making more academic progress from previous years and compared to other schools.

Test scores are above the state’s average, however since scores may be low in the state, students may not be performing at grade level.

Students at High Point are scoring 49% in English and 52% in Math, both of which have a state average test score of 43%. High Point students are scoring right at the state average in Social Studies, at 35%, and just above in Science with 44% compared to the 38% state average.

Approximately 42% of students come from low-income families. There’s a significant gap between low-income students and other students. This can indicate that students are falling behind compared to other students in the state.

Demographic: High Point’s demographics are 35% White, 34% Hispanic, 21% Black and 5% Asian or Pacific Islander.

Around 36% of students are learning English.

The teacher to student ratio is 14 to one.

Lake Forest Elementary- 5/10

Academics: Lake Forest students’ progress was rated above average, showing students are making more academic strives from last year.

However, Lake Forest’s test scores are still below the state’s average in all four categories of English, Math, Science and Social Studies. Lake Forest students are scoring 28% in English (43% state average); 36% in Math (43% average); 20% in science (38% average); and just 8% in Social Studies (35% average).

Strong progress with low test scores signals that students are starting at a low point but the school is doing a better job at supporting that academic growth than most other schools.

Underserved and low-income students make up 100% of the student population, but High Point was rated just 3/10 in its equity overview. This means students are struggling to keep up with other schools in the state.

Demographics: At Lake Forest, the student population is 91% Hispanic, 4% Black, 3% White and 1% Asian or Pacific Islander.

Around 78% of students are learning English.

The student to teacher ratio is 12 to one.

Ison Springs Elementary- 4/10

Academics: At Ison Springs academic progress is rated average, but test scores are rated below the state average in the four categories of English, Math, Science and Social Studies.

Students at Ison Springs are scoring 31% in English (state average of 43%), 28% in Math (43% average), 24% in Science (38% average) and 14% in Social Studies (35% average).

According to the report, students may be starting from a low point but are track with their peers.

Test scores are below the state’s average. Indicating students may not be performing at grade level.

Around 75% of the student population comes from low-income families. These students are having more academic gaps than their peers. These students may also be preforming below grade level.

Demographics: Ison Springs’ demographics are 45% Black, 35% Hispanic, 9% White and 5% Asian or Pacific Islander.

Approximately 24% of students are learning English.

The teacher to student ratio is 15 to one.