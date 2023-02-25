On March 4, Atlanta BeltLine Inc. will be holding a series of open house listening sessions that are open to the public.

The purpose of the upcoming open houses is to give local residents the opportunity to provide feedback on the BeltLine project’s plans moving forward.

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. says that the comments from the public will help to inform the redevelopment program’s Strategic Implementation Plan — which is its roadmap to completing the Atlanta BeltLine project by the year 2030.

In addition to future objectives, Atlanta BeltLine Inc. says that the open houses will also serve to offer updates on everything that the development agency has already accomplished to date in regards to the project.

Numerous stations will be set up at the meetings, and will provide informative details about various topics related to the BeltLine project, including trails, historic preservation, economic development, affordable housing and more.

The public event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., split into two separate open house sessions that are followed by one-hour formal presentations.

The first open house session and presentation is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the second session will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (the content in each session will be the same).

Both sessions will offer snacks, as well as activities for children in-attendance.

The open house meetings are set to take place at The Garden Club at Wild Heaven, located in the mixed-use development Lee + White.

For more information on the open houses and other scheduled meetings about the Atlanta BeltLine project, click here.