Atlanta Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in the Loring Heights neighborhood.

According to the police report, officers responsed to The Atlantic Loring Heights apartments at 294 Deering Road around 2:30 p.m, in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS services responded to the scene and transported the male to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a report at 11 Alive News, the suspect and victim knew each other and a dispute led to gunfire.

APD said the suspect took off in a silver Nissan Maxima, but police did not yet have a description of the suspect or the license plater number of the car.