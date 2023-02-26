Villa Albertine, the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights will host the 2023 Night of Ideas on March 4.

The event is Villa Albertine’s flagship annual nocturnal marathon of philosophical debates, performances, readings, and more, coordinated worldwide by the Institut Français – free and open to the public.

This year, Night of Ideas returns across 22 US cities and more than 100 countries worldwide. The nighttime gatherings will enable the public to engage with leading thinkers, scientists, novelists, activists, and artists around the theme More? to approach the challenge of building a more sustainable and equitable society.

In Atlanta, Night of Ideas kicks off March 4, 7 p.m. – midnight at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, focusing on “More Justice! Defending Rights, Realizing Dreams.”

“We are honored to host this vibrant evening of connection and dialogue throughout our building, and participate in a global event that encourages brave conversations around crucial issues and builds empathy among people from all aspects of our community,” said Jill Savitt, The Center’s President and CEO. “Through these dynamic experiences, we seek to inspire people to tap their own power to protect rights and connect the truth of history to the present, in order to build a better future.”

Headliners include CEO of The King Center and global thought leader Dr. Bernice A. King, philosopher Felwine Sarr, artist Sheila Pree Bright, Center CEO Jill Savitt, Professor Beverly Guy-Sheftall of Spelman College, activist Terence Lester, human rights attorney Julie F. Kay, French activist organization ACLEFEU (Association collectif liberté, égalité, fraternité, ensemble, unis), and freestyle rap collective Soul Food Cypher.

In the spirit of the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Night of Ideas Atlanta 2023 explores how the historical concept of rights opens the present to new political, cultural, and ethical possibilities, which echo Dr. King’s dream. Participants will explore the Center’s exhibitions and experience an informative and inspiring evening of conversations examining the challenges of the present and the future, connecting civil rights history to the ongoing struggle for justice and equality.

“The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs is thrilled to partner with Villa Albertine for Atlanta’s second Night of Ideas,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “The inaugural Night of Ideas was reflective of the evolution of this amazing city and its identity as the “culture capital of the nation.” As home to the Civil Rights Movement, we are proud to be part of this year’s global cultural conversation in honor of the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. With the National Center for Civil and Human Rights as the backdrop, we hope the evening will spark conversations and ignite a call to action.”

Visit nightofideas.org for the latest news and programming announcements.