Keisha Lance Bottoms (Fille)

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is leaving her job as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Stephen Benjamin, the former mayor of Columbia, S.C., will take over the post President Joe Biden announced Monday. The office serves as a liaison with local and state leaders across the country, according to the Post.

Bottoms was appointed to the office by Biden last summer after deciding not to seek re-election as Mayor of Atlanta. She will leave the White House at the end of March.

“Under Keisha’s leadership, the Office of Public Engagement has kept equity at the heart of our agenda, and continues to serve as the connective tissue between our Administration and everyday Americans who may not have a voice to reach Washington otherwise,” Biden said. “I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity.”

Biden said Bottoms was returning to Atlanta to spend more time with her family.