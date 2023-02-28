Garbage and Noel Gallagher.

Revived Atlanta radio station 99X has announced the band lineup for its upcoming two-day concert event, Summer Camp, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

The event — which is scheduled for June 24-25 — will feature six different rock bands (three each night) whose music spans several different decades.

Headlining the first day are Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage. Metric, Wheezer, Future Islands, and Joyce Manor are also part of the lineup.

Tickets for Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds and Garbage will be available through presales starting on March 2 at 10 a.m., while Weezer’s fan club presale begins on March 1 at 10 a.m.

The general ticket sales for both shows will be open to the public on March 3 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.