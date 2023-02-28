Antonio Marquavis Brown (Courtesy Atlanta Police Department)

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted the man accused in the stabbing death of Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Antonio Marquavis Brown, 23, was is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, and abuse of an elder person.

Bowles, 77, was found by her son in the garage of her gated community home on Dec. 10. Investigators believe the grandmother interrupted Brown trying to steal her car. After being captured on surveillance, Brown was arrested within 24 hours.

Before the murder, Brow was allegedly intoxicated and stole a bottle of vodka from a nearby liquor store. His arrest record is extensive, including aggravated assault, shoplifting, and disorderly conduct.